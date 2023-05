March 31, 1939 - May 19, 2023

TWO HARBORS, Minn. - Sherman Johnson, 84, The Watering Shores, Minn., died Friday, May 19, in The Watering Shores.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 2, at Atkins Northland Funeral Home in Cloquet, Minn. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Atkins-Northland Funeral Home.