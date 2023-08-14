Shawna Jean Herbert (Betts)

Shawna Jean Betts (Herbert) 53 Of Duluth left this world on the 29th of July 2023.

She always wanted a large family and was blessed with only one child, Bree. To make up for this she became a Pre school teacher, and later a daycare provider for countless children who she loved like they were her own. Her creative mind always churning, she created many unique art projects for the kids to bring home to their families for holidays and special occasions. She loved photography, constantly taking pictures with her phone and sharing them with whoever would look. Her infectious personality and booming cackle of a laugh will be sadly missed by all who knew this wonderful person. She was a lover of all animals. Her beloved cat Meah, Mist and Marshmallow, as well as her French Bulldogs Bulldozer and her sweet Baby Scout. Her happiest of times were spent at her Family cabin in Solon Springs Wi.

She is survived by her Mother Ann Herbert, Brother Chris Herbert and her beloved child Bree Betts as well as her newly found birth family in Norway, and the numerous children’s families and friends whose lives she touched.

A memorial service will be held on August 26th, 2023 At Trinity Lutheran Church. 1108 E. 8th Street in Duluth from 1000 am to 200 pm.