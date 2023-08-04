Shawn C. Perich

Shawn Casey Perich passed away on August 3rd after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Shawn was born in Duluth on July 16, 1959 to Dan and Terese Perich. He graduated from Duluth Denfeld and UMD. Shawn always knew he wanted to be a writer and never lost sight of that goal.

In his writing and editing career he worked for Fins and Feathers magazine, Game and Fish Publications, the Cook County News Herald and Minnesota Outdoor News. With his business partner Amber he started Northern Wilds in Grand Marais, growing it from a small quarterly publication to the monthly tabloid that it is today. He wrote and published many books alone or in partnership with others, including Fly Fishing the North Country, Superior Seasons: Life on a Northern Coast, The North Shore: A Four-Season Guide to Minnesota’s Favorite Destination, and Fishing Lake Superior: A complete guide to stream, shoreline, and open-water angling.

Shawn met his life partner Vikki Elberling while attending UMD and their life together took them from Duluth to the Twin Cities, a brief stint in Georgia and finally to the North Shore in Grand Marais and then Hovland. Vikki and Shawn loved their dogs Rebel, Casey, Abby, Tanner and Rainy and trained them all to be good hunters. When they moved to Hovland both Shawn and Vikki were first responders, and Shawn was in the Hovland Volunteer Fire Department before finally retiring as Chief several years ago.

Shawn loved the outdoors and spent his life hunting, fishing, gardening and writing about the outdoors. He was appointed to the Minnesota Forest Resource Council by Governor Jesse Ventura and spent more than 20 years as a voice for sportsmen on the council. He wrote and spoke the truth as he saw it.

Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Perich; and his life partner, Vikki Elberling.

He is survived by his mother, Terese Perich of Duluth.

The family would like to thank the Benedictine Living Community and Gentiva hospice for all the care and support they provided.

VISITATION: Saturday, August 19, 2023 starting at 10:00 am until the start of the Memorial Service at 11:00 am in Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second Street, Duluth, MN 55805.