Sharon L. Johnson

Sharon Johnson of Bella Vista, AR went to her heavenly home on April 13, 2023. She was born on March 13, 1951, in Duluth, MN to Gordon and Carol Lundstrom. Sharon graduated from Duluth East High School in 1969 and married Larry Johnson on April 17, 1971. Sharon was an amazing stay-at-home mom and raised two wonderful children. She started a stained-glass business in the early 1980’s and taught many others her craft. She loved working and teaching young children in the preschool learning readiness program in Duluth in the 1990’s.

Sharon was an avid water-skier at the family cabin at Rose Lake. She was a skilled bicyclist and made many 50-mile rides. She excelled at racquetball. She taught the game to beginners and played competitively in men’s leagues, winning some titles while humbling quite a few men along the way.

Sharon was a wonderful friend to many. She was well known for her hospitality and cooking. She loved hosting family and friends, especially on holidays. She was also admired for her interior decorating skills.

Sharon and Larry moved to Bella Vista in 2010. She was involved in many card and game groups. She was a member of Bella Vista Community Church and enjoyed participating in the God-Seekers Community Life Group. She volunteered at Cooper School and provided help to kindergarteners.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Larry, her son Greg (Heather) of Hermantown, MN, her daughter Michele Johnson (Tom) of Chanhassen, MN, grandchildren Brooks, Chloe, Dylan, and Isaac, sisters Val of Duluth, Brenda (John) Rich of Cotton, MN, and Barb (Glenn) Perkins, of Edina, MN, and many other relatives and friends.

At Sharon’s request, there will be a celebration of life service for the immediate family at Rose Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bella Vista Community Church, 75 East Lancashire Boulevard, Bella Vista, AR 72714.