Sharon Kay Strohmeier was called home on March 1, 2023. She was born on February 27, 1947 in Duluth MN to Charles and Ina McKerrihan, the second of five daughters. Sharon graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1965 and from an Occupational Therapy Assistant program in 1967. She worked as an occupational therapist at the Children’s Hospital in the Twin Cities and St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. On Sept. 27, 1969 she married Richard Hennes Sr. and they had 3 children: Jessica, Richard Jr, and Heather. She later went back to work as the Office Manager of Dr. Kronzer’s endodontic office until she retired. On January 1st, 2013 she married her soulmate, Jim Strohmeier and they enjoyed 10 blissful married years together.

Sharon was a beautiful loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a caring, generous, and loving person who, wholeheartedly, gave her life to serving others. Sharon was a faithful and devoted member of Elim Lutheran Church for close to 50 years, where she taught Sunday school and served on many committees. She was very involved in her kids’ lives leading Girl Scout troops, serving on the PTA, and volunteering at school any chance she could get. Sharon also loved rooting for her Minnesota Vikings every year. Sharon loved hosting her family and friends at her home and was a wonderful cook, well-known for her pasties. Sharon was well known for her quick wit and humor, she loved talking with anyone and everyone she met along her travels through life.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ina McKerrihan, grandson Wyatt Smith, sisters Charlene Leveille and Penny White, nephew Dan White and step grandson Steven Briesemaster. Her survivors include: Her wonderful husband Jim; children Jessica (Chris) Bloomquist, Richard (Tammy) Hennes Jr. and Heather Pekkala; step children Kathleen (Joe) Borer, Amy (Steve) Gort, Sharyl and Peter Strohmeier; siblings Nancy (LeRoy) Ullrich, Gladys Eral; brother-in-law, Ed White; grandchildren Whitney Smith, Liam and Samantha Hennes, Alondra Guddeck, Joshua Pekkala, and Grant and Natalie Arntson; step grandkids Sam, Cate and Tony Borer, Jon Briesemaster, Elise and Maya Gort; three great-granddaughters Violet Martin, Scarlett and Ruby Audie and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be deeply missed by many whose lives she lovingly touched.

A service celebrating Sharon’s life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Elim Lutheran Church in Duluth, MN. The service will start at 1:00 pm and be followed by a reception with light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elim Lutheran Church in her honor.