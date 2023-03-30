Sharon G. Noreen, 84 of Duluth, died Wednesday March 29th at Open Arms Senior Living after a short illness with her family by her side. Sharon was born September 8, 1938 in Duluth to Thomas & Frances Moran.

A devoted housewife, her greatest accomplishment was her family. Sharon married the love of her life, Dale Noreen on December 1, 1962. They shared 57 years together prior to Dale’s passing in 2020. Together they raised four children that brought eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren to love. Her family was everything to her and watching these kids grow, participate in sports and other activities was cherished.

Sharon was a great cook and baker and took pride in her supporting role of Dale’s customer baking demonstrations for the Pillsbury Company. Sharon had a very special relationship with her mom Fran. The best friends spent countless hours together running household errands, shopping, and bumming around looking for that elusive collectible. Once her kids were out of school, she went back to work at the family hardware store in Kenwood, first with her brother Denny and his wife Judy, then her cousins Clyde and Roger. It really wasn’t work, but an opportunity to be with those that she loved. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and Central Alumni Class of 1957.

Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Thomas and Frances; and her brothers, Gary and Denny.

She is survived by her children, Kevin (Dana) Noreen, Shari (Kevin) Cloutier, Todd (Gia) Noreen and Heather (Mike) Johnson; grandchildren, Amanda, Benn, Meredith, Jake, Taylor, Thomas, Jaxon and Joey; great-grandchildren, Luke, Teddy, Noah, Teighan, Jett, Madden and Blake; sisters-in-law, Judy Moran and Karen Noreen, and brother-in-law Denny (Alicia) Noreen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Special thank you to St Luke’s Hospice Care, Edgewood Assisted Living and Open Arms Senior Living for providing outstanding service and care of our mom for the past three years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1st at 11am with a visitation one hour prior at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2501 Woodland Avenue, Duluth, MN. Memorials to St Luke’s Hospice c/o St. Luke’s Foundation, 1001 E 1st St., Suite 102, Duluth, MN 55805. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.