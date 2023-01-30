Sharon A. Corson

Sharon Ann Corson, 68, of Duluth MN, died on January 25, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN. She was born at Fort Bragg, NC July 26, 1954 to Janet Ruth Anne (O’Konek) Hilton. She graduated from high school at Chisholm, MN in 1972, then went on to study in the medical field as a Medical Assistant where she worked for over 25 years in Dermatology.

She is preceded in death by; her father James, and sister Debra Kangas.

Sharon is survived by; son Christopher Hammond of Grand Lake, CO; her mother Ruth Hilton of Duluth, MN; brother David (Susan) Hilton; other relatives and friends.

Per Sharon’s request no service will be held.