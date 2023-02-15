Shannon Lian

Shannon Marie Lian, 46, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Hilltop Healthcare in Duluth.

Shannon was born July 4, 1976 to Bob and Sandy (Jackson) Lian in Duluth, MN. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1995. Shannon worked at Goodwill until her health issues became too much. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her cat Shadow.

Shannon was preceded in death by her father Bob Lian in 2015 and grandmothers, Lorraine McDonald and Beverly Jackson.

She is survived by her mother Sandy Lian, brother Bob Lian, grandfather George (Butch) Jackson, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

We’d like to thank the staff at Hilltop Healthcare for their compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 21st at 10:00 am, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am, at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN.