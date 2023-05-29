Shaan Theresa Gibson

Passed away on April 1st, 2023, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN at the age of 52.

She was a resident of Maplewood, MN.

Born January 18th, 1971 in Duluth, MN, she was the Loving Daughter of Steven Gibson and Sharon Benoit Gibson.

Shaan was a Senior and Honor Student at Hermantown High School, when she was seriously injured in a traffic accident on the morning of September 23rd, 1988, on her way to school.

Shaan was an extremely talented person. As a child she loved the outdoors, boating with her father on Lake Superior, playing sports of all kinds, as well as bowling on Saturday mornings and riding her CZ 80 dirt bike whenever she could. Shaan played several musical instruments including the Flute, Banjo, and Guitar. Shaan excelled in everything she did. In High School she participated in Band, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Youth Jury, Basketball, Gymnastics, Track and Volleyball. She also was able to travel to Mexico in June 1988 with other Spanish II students. She used to say, “In my spare time”, I help my dad at his office and am employed by Hardee’s as a Shift Manager.

After Shaan’s accident she was very fortunate to be able to participate in Art Junction where she was able to sell much of her Artwork. In addition, she participated in the Robert Pierce Speech, Language, & Hearing Clinic at UMD where she wrote Poems and Poetry with the assistance of the Eye Gaze Computer System.

Shaan was preceded in death by: Sharon M. Benoit Gibson (mother), Stacey F. Gibson (brother) and her Grand Parents.

Shaan is survived by her father, Steven J. Gibson, several Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins, as well as many Special Caregivers and Staff from MSCOCS Marble Street Home, UDAC, RSI, and the Provident Howard House, in addition to the Excellent Medical Team.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 10th at 11:00 AM. at the MN Veterans Cemetery, Saginaw, MN, followed by a Celebration of Life and Social Gathering at the Cast Iron Supper Club.

The family asks that any Memorial Contributions be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 215 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125