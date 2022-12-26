Scott Yagoda, 66, of Duluth, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at St Luke’s Hospice. Scott was born March 3, 1956 in Duluth to Sylvester Yagoda Jr and Elizabeth Schneider Yagoda. He attended Cathedral; and Central and went on to graduate from Open School. He married Linda Maria Johnson in Brule WI on March 26, 1988. They celebrated 23 years of marriage. Scott worked several jobs before teaching himself programming and computer repair starting the Infinity Computers Company. His passions in life were music, riding his motorcycle, reading, and playing cards. Scott always had something witty to say. He was loyal to his friends and family. He was the type of person you could always count on to have your back. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and son Nick; his parents Sylvester and Betty Yagoda. Scott is survived by his children, Alex Yagoda, Vanessa (Cody) Zack, Brother Steven (Kathe) Yagoda and sister Beth Ann (Paul) Yagoda Sever; grandchildren, Rosalind, Gus, Eliza and Violet; Uncle Gregory (Charlene) Schneider, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed. We would like to thank St Luke’s Hospice for their loving care. Visitation will be Friday January 6th, 2023 at The Vineyard Church on 1533 W Arrowhead Road at 10:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am. Burial and motorcycle run will take place from Duluth, MN to Oulu, WI in the Spring.