Scott Taylor, age 68 of Aurora, MN (formerly Duluth, MN) passed away June 10, 2023 in Virginia, MN. Scott worked at Hibbing Community College for 35 years. His service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth, MN starting with a visitation at 2 pm with a service/lunch to follow at 3 pm.