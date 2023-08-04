Scott S. Baker, 60, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 26, 1963 in Duluth, Minnesota, son of the late Richard Baker and Sharon (Presnall) Bonacci. On July 6, 1985 he married his high school sweetheart Anita Frank in Duluth.

For 18 years Scott worked as a police officer in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota and after retirement moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona where he did some landscaping work and volunteered at his church Scottsdale Bible Church. Scott enjoyed time spent outdoors, maintaining his yard, at the cabin, boating and sitting around the firepit. He also enjoyed traveling and was an avid collector of WWII airplane art signed by the artists. Above all he was a family man, taking care of those he loved in every way possible and always putting their needs above his own.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Baker; sons, Jeremy and Nicholas Baker; granddaughter, Ava Baker and her mother, Sarah Gregory; step-father, Tom Bonacci; siblings, Mike (Kathy) Baker and Shelly (John) Monson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his father and mother, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark Baker.

No services will be held at this time.

