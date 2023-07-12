Scott Roland (McGath), age 64, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2023 while visiting family in Duluth MN.

Scott was born in Duluth MN on July 28, 1958. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Johnson (McGath). He is survived by his two sisters, Trina (Joseph) LeGarde of Duluth MN and Lori (Patrick) Brake of Lynnwood WA, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank St. Luke’s ER and ICU for the exceptional care for Scott and his family.

As per Scott’s wishes, there will be no services. A full obituary can be found online at the Cremation Society of Minnesota Duluth website.