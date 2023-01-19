Sarah Jane Sjogren, age 42, of Superior WI, formerly of Duluth MN passed away January 14, 2023 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Duluth. She was born October 25, 1980 to Carole and Carl Mostrom.

She graduated from Duluth Central High and attended Lake Superior College for Nursing. She married David Sjogren at Island Lake on August 15, 2015. Sarah’s occupations were many; Essentia Health Hospice for 14 years, CNA, Cancer Registrar, Waitress, etc.

Sarah started volunteering at a young age. She would go into nursing homes where her family worked and would help in any way she could. Sarah was always a giver. She would always get involved with Fundraisers, Benefits, and Charity. She and her best friend, Julie were always donating their time to Dragon Boats and any kind of fundraising they saw fit. If anyone ever needed help, Sarah was on it! Sarah was a beautiful daughter, wife, and mother. She loved her family and friends to the bottom of her heart, she would do anything for anyone. Her love for Jaxon was more than words can explain and she will be greatly missed by everyone.

She loved music, especially Tom Petty, and the Travelin Wilburys. Sarah was a Chicago Bears fan, the Minnesota Wild and the Twins. She really enjoyed working at Keyport Lounge in Superior, WI, her relationships with the Staff and Customers were Awesome. She was loved and adored by many there! She loved her pets puppy Zeus, precious Kitty, and Keith the gecko.

She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Mostrom. She is survived by her husband, David Sjogren; step-son, Jaxon; mother, Carole Mostrom “Chuck”; brothers, Chad Mostrom, “Tessa”, “River”, Kyle Mostrom, “Logan”; aunts and uncles and many cousins.

We would like to thank the staff at Essentia Health St. Mary’s C.V. ICU and LifeSource.

Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 23rd at the Cremation Society of Minnesota Duluth, 4100 Grand Ave., with a visitation starting at 2:00 p.m.