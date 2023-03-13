Sandra “Sandy” Kay Sellwood, 79, of Lake Nebagamon, WI and The Villages, FL.

Sandy was born in Duluth to Howard and Muriel Rilling on March 25, 1943. She graduated in 1961 from Duluth Central High School. After graduation, she worked at the Medical Arts Building as an elevator operator, and then as an assistant for Dr. Fording Fellows. Upon the growth of her family, she became a full time mom and homemaker. The neighbors claimed her clothes lines had the whitest diapers on the block.

Sandy met the love of her life, Jack Sellwood, in 1958 at the lower Chester ice skating rink. They married in 1965 and lived in Duluth and Hermantown. They attended Mission Covenant Church in Poplar and New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.

Sandy was active in the community. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for both her boys. She was docent at the Duluth Zoo for many years, and was the voice of the zoo - answering the phone on April 1st for people returning a call for Ann Teeter or Ally Gator. She was known as the zoo lady from the outreach shows she provided to the area grade schools and served on the board of directors of the zoological association. She was also a docent at Glensheen and the Duluth Aquarium.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Jack Sellwood; sons, David (Jill) Sellwood and James (Kristi) Sellwood; grandchildren, Orion Sellwood, Nolen Sellwood, Alexandra Sogn, Tori Sogn, and Steven (Tina) Sogn; great-grandchildren, Cece Sogn, Caius Sogn, Luca Sogn; sister, Barbara (Greg Bennet) Foster; and brothers, Ron (Carol) Rilling and Dick Rilling.

The family would like to thank Heritage Haven for the exceptional care she received in her two years there.

Service to be held at a later date, details to come.

Memorials preferred to Mission Covenant Church, 5161 S. County Rd P, Poplar WI 54864 or Lake Superior Zoo.