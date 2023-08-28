Sandra Louise Kiminki age 82 of Duluth MN passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023, at Beehive Assisted Living.

Sandra was born on June 21, 1941, in Duluth Mn to Chris and Sarah Hanson, the youngest of 7 children. Sandra was known for her feisty and fun-loving personality. She attended Proctor High School graduating in 1960, and later married John Kiminki on October 9, 1965.

Sandra worked as an owner and caregiver of Kiminki Homes Adult Foster Care. She made many lifelong bonus family members and never thought of her work as a job. She had a loving, giving, selfless heart and would help anybody in need. She truly loved caring for others.

Sandra’s most precious times were spending time with family and spending time at her cabin. She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church

Sandra is preceded in death by husband, John Kiminki (April 14, 2010), son Allan Kiminki (February 19, 2011), and her parents Chris and Sarah Hanson, sisters and brothers.

She is survived by daughter; Cheri Kiminki, grandchildren; Alex, Andrew, Crystalin, and Madison. Niece; Karen (Gary) Olson and many extended family members.

A funeral service will be Thursday, Aug.31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Augustana Lutheran Church

The burial will take place at Midway Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Beehive Assisted Living for going above and beyond in the care given to Sandy and making it feel like home.