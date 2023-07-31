Sandra Lou Larson Scharnott, 82, passed away peacefully in Oregon City, OR, on Sunday, July 23. She was born on April 14, 1941, in International Falls, MN. She had the most beautiful blue eyes, in which everyone complimented and had a bright smile with a handshake to adorn them. She loved Elvis, all types of music and dancing.

Sandra enjoyed various hobbies such as sewing, crocheting, crafting, gardening and antiquing. She was eccentric in nature, she adored big, sparkly jewelry which she loved to wear. She had a myriad of careers throughout her life, but above all, Sandra had a servant’s heart. She loved cooking, serving, barbecuing, catering, entertaining and bringing people together. She lived life on her own terms, never seeking approval from others. Her favorite saying was: “Love life, love yourself, and be yourself.”

Sadly, Sandra’s bright light was extinguished by dementia. During this time, Sandra was cared for by her daughter, Patti Jo, and her son-in-law, Owen. In her final weeks of life, Sandra found solace in the beauty of nature. Overlooking a 5-acre orchard, framed by the Willamette River and while surrounded by love, she slipped away in this beautiful and peaceful setting.

Sandra will be missed by her surviving family members, Daughters: Patti Jo (Owen) Westervelt of Seattle, WA, & Sherri (Ed) Lamberty of Hammond, WI; Brothers: Tom Larson and Scott Larson; Sister-in-Law: Sharen Larson; Nephews: Kelly Larson & Mike Larson; Nieces: Kim Larson, Michelle Larson, Alicia Durkee; Grandchildren: Jodi Dobosenski, Amanda Carlson, and David Lepisto. Great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Ian, and Allison Dobosenski, Jackson, and Jordan Carlson. Also, Sandra’s lifelong love, Jerry Simpson of Tavares, FL, along with Kim, Jackie & Terry (his family), mourn her loss.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Lorence C. Larson (1997), her mother, Irene L. (Mason) Larson (2000), her brothers Timothy Larson (2010) and Larry Larson (2023), her sister-in-law Deborah Larson (2016), and her nephew Justin Larson (2002), and her previous husband David E. Lindquist (2011); Her closest, lifelong friends were, Kay & Bill Zaiser, Carol & Dick Mategko, Sharon Hammer Lillmars-Lamb, Donna Erickson Slocum, Lynn Swelbar and Happy Miller.

Sandra wished to not have a memorial service. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Sand Point Country Club in Seattle and SecureWorld in Portland for their thoughtful support. Also, we thank additional family members & close friends with their constant check-ins (you know who you are, we love & thank you). Also, thanks to Hilarity for Charity’s weekly support group led by Liz. Sandra received stellar care & became pals with Jasper, Chandler, Grace, Hannah, Nemo, Taylor, Harper, Ki, & Leanna. She also received compassionate care from Signature Hospice from Lena, Matt, Sarah, Ashton, Cheryl, Kerry, & Janelle. Most notably, Dr. Thomas B. Raines-Morris, MD, of Providence Primary Care, who made himself available 24/7 & Steph Delage along with Marsha Ellis, Deputies, with the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman’s Office (OR).