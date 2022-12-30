Sandra Lea Erickson
Sandra Lea Erickson, 75, of Duluth, died December 28, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Sandy was born to Alvin and Mille Solem in Duluth. After graduating in 1965, she became a secretary for the Duluth Board of Education until she retired in 2009. She was an active member of the Alliance Community Church.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Lonnie Stephens.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Rick; siblings, Butch (Shirley) Solem, Janet (Mike) Nelson and Betty El Rahimy; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends; and special love, Tori.
Visitation to be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 5th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to be held at 1:00 PM.
