Sandra Lea Erickson, 75, of Duluth, died December 28, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Sandy was born to Alvin and Mille Solem in Duluth. After graduating in 1965, she became a secretary for the Duluth Board of Education until she retired in 2009. She was an active member of the Alliance Community Church.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Lonnie Stephens.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Rick; siblings, Butch (Shirley) Solem, Janet (Mike) Nelson and Betty El Rahimy; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends; and special love, Tori.

Visitation to be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 5th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to be held at 1:00 PM.

