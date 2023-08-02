Sandra Kay Hansen, 71, of Duluth passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Sandy was born to Lawrence and Lorraine (Roussy) Holmberg on August 26th, 1951. She grew up in the Tacony Street West Duluth neighborhood and graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1969. Sandy excelled in music and played alto sax in the Denfeld Jazz Band. She graduated from WITC in nursing and went on to attend the College of St. Scholastica. She worked for many years as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital, retiring in 1996 due to the onset of MS.

Sandy married Steve Hansen on August 10, 1974 at the former Chester Park United Methodist Church. They raised 4 children and moved to Hermantown in 1977. She was a member of First United Methodist “Coppertop” Church.

She was an excellent mother; very caring, generous, and compassionate to all, and always willing to help out someone in need. She had many interests including crafts of all types, gardening, landscaping, bicycling, yard work, and played her sax for a number of years in the Jim Melde Big Band. She loved dogs and other pets - both domesticated and wild. Sandy was an excellent cook and Thanksgiving dinner was her pride and joy with incredible homemade dressing. Many wonderful memories were made over the years while camping with her family in Cross Lake, MN.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Peter & Irene Roussy and Edna Holmberg; great-grandmother, Sigrid Shirley; and other relatives in the U.S. and Canada.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve; children, Penny (Scott) Hudson of Superior, Peter (Jennifer) Hansen of Fridley, Jennifer Hansen and Jay Hansen both of Duluth; grandchildren, Grady and Barrett Hudson of Superior whom she deeply loved; sister Patsy (Tim) Luczak; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice Care and to the many caregivers at Viewcrest Health Center for their care and support over the past 7 years.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 7th at First United Methodist “Coppertop” Church, 230 E Skyline Pkwy, with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Committal and Fellowship will follow at Sunrise Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the National MS Society or First United Methodist Church.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com