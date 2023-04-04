Sandra J. Andersen-Willman

After a year long battle with lung cancer, she lost her struggle (she did it her way) and passed away at home on 3/31/2023, with family by her side.

Sandy was born and raised in Cloquet, she graduated from Cloquet High School and went on to Vocational School in Duluth.

Preceded in Death by her parents Harold Andersen and Toini Andersen and her sister Anita Rautio. Survivors include husband Douglas Willman, son Richard, daughter Tina, daughter Miranda. Grandchildren Blaine, Jeb, Bryce, Brady, Kyra, Kaya, and great-grandson Cameron.

Sandy found immense joy in family get togethers on the Holidays. She loved going to the casinos, crafting, and gardening.

A celebration of Life will be held on the 15th of April at the River of Life Church in Cloquet, MN on Carlton Ave and 10th Street with a message from Pastor John Napoli doing the honors from 1 pm to 4 pm. with coffee and lunch