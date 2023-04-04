50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Farleigh (Burwell)

642b0754fe2e1a2083cea101.jpg
Published April 04, 2023 at 10:57 AM

81 of Wrenshall, MN passed  away April 2nd , 2023.  Born March 2, 1942, in Ohio. She  loved Bowling, Quilting and the Casino.

Survived by Her Daughter Karen (David), Sons Danny Jr., William, Roger (Donna), Ashley Sr. Sisters Lora Cain, Terry Shaffer, Brother Ralph Burwell. Many Grand and Great grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousin and many more loved ones. Preceded in death by (Husband) Danny Joe Farleigh  Sr., Son Dick Farleigh. Celebration of life will be announced online and by family.

Modulist Image