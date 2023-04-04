Sandra Farleigh (Burwell)

81 of Wrenshall, MN passed away April 2nd , 2023. Born March 2, 1942, in Ohio. She loved Bowling, Quilting and the Casino.

Survived by Her Daughter Karen (David), Sons Danny Jr., William, Roger (Donna), Ashley Sr. Sisters Lora Cain, Terry Shaffer, Brother Ralph Burwell. Many Grand and Great grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousin and many more loved ones. Preceded in death by (Husband) Danny Joe Farleigh Sr., Son Dick Farleigh. Celebration of life will be announced online and by family.