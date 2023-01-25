Samantha Nichole Miller

Samantha (Sami) Nichole Miller, 33, passed away on December 28, 2022 in San Francisco. She was born on June 20, 1989 to Michael and Laura Miller of Proctor. She graduated from Proctor High School in 2007 where she was salutatorian in her class. She loved learning and was very proud of her academic accomplishments. She completed her nursing degree while living in California. Sami lived most of her adult life in San Francisco where she enjoyed the warmer weather, which she much preferred over Minnesota’s temperatures. She had a kind and tender heart and will be greatly missed. Samantha is survived by her parents, sister Kateisha Miller and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.