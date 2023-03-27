Rylee Lynn Miller, 21, of Cloquet passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Cloquet. She was born on October 19, 2001 in Duluth to Ryan Miller and Brianna Fadum. Rylee was raised in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School in 2020.

She worked in various Duluth area restaurants as a cook and a server. She was a member of Good Hope Church in Cloquet. Rylee enjoyed photography, dancing, was artistic and liked drawing and painting, music and writing. Rylee will be remembered as adventurous, free spirited, kind hearted and funny, with a magnetic personality.

Rylee will be deeply missed by her mother and step-father, Brianna (Uriah) Fadum; father and step-mother, Ryan (Holly Sarvela) Miller; sister, Kiaya Miller Perfetti; nephew, Malakye Miller; step-brother, Teryll Sarvela; grandparents, Gail Francette and Marv Pirila, Colleen and Robert Miller; aunts, uncles and cousins; and many other beloved family members.

Visitation: Noon until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Good Hope Church, 55 Armory Road, Cloquet. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com