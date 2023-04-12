Ruth McGlasson passed away peacefully March 2023, at 92 years of age. Ruth was born in Duluth, MN to Ralph & Florence Nelson. She attended Denfeld High School and graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing. Ruth met George McGlasson and soon married in 1952. The new couple moved to Eugene OR, building a rich and full life together.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother George (Terry) Nelson, sister Betty Nelson, both of Minnesota, her children Cathy Allender, Linda McGlasson-Scoppa, Lorrie (Steve) Oltman, Ruthann (Mike) May, and Thomas (Wendy) McGlasson along with eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.