Ruth Ann Lanthier

Ruth Ann (Chicker) Lanthier age 70 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home. Ruth was born on July 31, 1952 to Howard Norman and Patsy Ruth Solem in Duluth where she grew up and raised her own family. She graduated from Central High School in 1970 and shortly after met the love of her life Steve Lanthier and they were married on July 23, 1971. She then went on to Duluth Technical College to receive her Health Unit Coordinator Certification and worked St. Luke’s and Miller Dwan retiring in May of 2003.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Pat, bothers Howard and Tom Solem, best friend and sister-in-law Diane Solem, and first born son James Joseph.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 51 years Steve Lanthier, daughter Nicole Olson (Kip), son Steve (Karen), five beloved grandchildren Jenna, Addison, Tanner, Logan and Jack, brothers Marty (Trisha) Solem, Mike (Bonnie) Solem, sister Mindy (Dan) Beaudry, brothers-in-law Robert Lanthier, Mark (Sandy) Lanthier, sister-in-law Judy Golds as well as many nieces and nephews and her two special furbabies Gizmo and Peanut.

Services will be held at Lutheran Church-Good Shepherd 1325 N 45th Ave. E on Friday March 31, 2023. Visitation at 2 p.m. with Services following at 3 p.m.