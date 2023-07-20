Russell Meiland

Russell Nieland passed away on July 16, 2023, at his home in Duluth Minnesota. He was born March 29, 1948, to Ralph and Virgie Nieland in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Russ graduated from St. Scholastica in 1977 with a degree in Physical Therapy. Staying in Duluth, he went on to work at Washburn Hospital, St Lukes Hospital, and St Mary’s Hospital before opening his own practice specializing in hand & upper body therapy-Northern Arm & Hand. He later expanded to offer a full range of physical therapy services and renamed the clinic Turning Point Therapy. He was active with his local Duluth Elks community, bowling and golf teams, as well as Fastdraw where he was known as “Bull Frog”.

Russ is survived by his wife, Peggy Nieland. His children Chelsea Nieland and spouse Christine Danahy, Jakob Nieland and spouse Samantha Goette, and his grandchild Berkley Nieland.”

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.