Russell E Trentlage, aged 84 of Centralia, Wa. died on June 22, 2023. Born in Chicago, his parents brought him to Duluth at the age of one. Russell, fondly known as Russ, led a life filled with notable achievements and cherished relationships. Russ is survived by wife of 62 years, Margie Trentlage (Sigel), who stood faithfully by his side through the joys and trials of life. Together, they nurtured and guided their two daughters, Lorri Speer (Jeff) and Jill Potter (Gene). Russell was also blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Nancy Hoffman, of White Bear Township and brother-in-law Richard Sigel (Sue) of Knife River.