Rudolph “Rudy” Pluth

Rudolph Norman Pluth, 94, of Two Harbors, MN passed away January 9, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus Rochester. Rudy was born August 31, 1928, on the family farm in Lakewood, MN to Frank M. and Johanna (Dalseg) Pluth. He graduated from high school in 1944 from a one room schoolhouse in Lakewood, and at the age of 17, enrolled in the United States Navy. Rudy served three years on the U.S. Battleship Rochester. In 1950 he married Margaret (Margie) Mary Donnellan in Brooklyn, NY. They returned to live on the family homestead in Minnesota. Rudy completed training as a State Farm Insurance agent and took a position in Two Harbors, MN, where they raised their three daughters and resided for 62 years. He was civically involved in the Two Harbors Community; serving as a Jaycee, member of the Lion’s Club, a founding member of the Two Harbors Curling Club, member of the two-time Senior Men’s Curling National Champion team and served on the Re-development Committee. He was an avid sportsman; loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, golfing and was an all-around excellent athlete. He was well-known for the beautiful diamond willow walking sticks that he created.

Survivors include his daughters; Meg Pluth of Conway, SC, Theresa (Charles) Yeo of Penn Valley, PA, and Frances (Brian) Mueller of St. Charles, grandchildren, Bennett (Kristin) Mueller, Johanna (Matthew) Hewitt, and great-grandchildren, Lillian and Nolan Mueller, Ryan, Taylor, Palmer, and Warren Hewitt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie, grandson, Scott Yeo, and his siblings. Rudy will be greatly missed. Services and burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Two Harbors this summer. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.