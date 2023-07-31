Ruby Brull

Ruby Eleanore Nordstrom Brull formerly of Duluth and Hermantown, passed away peacefully in her own home in Surprise, AZ on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband William J. Brull; parents David and Myrthel (Scott) Nordstrom; brother Donald and his wife Lil; brother Dennis (Pete) and his wife Pat; sister Linda Duncan; son-in-law Duane Johnson, son-in-law David Mayer; and granddaughter Linda Chilton.

She is survived by her daughter Debra Johnson, stepdaughters Mary (Wayne) Saline, Helen (George) Mikish, and Barbara Mayer as well as grandchildren Brian (Diane) Mayer, Beth (Rob) Waksdahl, Jeffrey (Anna) Johnson, Aimee (Aaron) Balsam, Sarah (Phil) Gran, Gail Saline, Bethany Prekop, Courtney Johnson, 19 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her Life/Memorial will be held in the Sun Village Community on Friday, August 18, 2023.