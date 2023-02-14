Royleen Marie Newman

Royleen Marie (Fermenick) Newman, born August 10, 1941, of Duluth, MN died peacefully surrounded by family and under Hospice care at Ecumen Lakeshore, Duluth, MN on February 13, 2023.

Born in Duluth, MN and a graduate of Denfeld High School (1959). At a young age she worked in Labor & Delivery at St. Mary’s Hospital. There she gained a passion for nursing which led her to Anoka Hennepin College and a degree in Surgical Technology in 1982. She retired from Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital Duluth & Superior as a Certified Surgical Technologist in 2008.

Anchored by her deep Christian faith over the course of her life she was an active church member of West Duluth Baptist, House of Hope, FonduLac Community, and Norton Park United Methodist. Throughout her life, she was active with Euclid Masonic affiliated organizations. While she worked with many charities, she was most proud of her work with Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), Star of the North Maternity Home (Support Volunteer), and Ruby’s Kitchen Food Shelf. She was an ardent supporter of the U.S. Military and devoted time to the Richard Bong Military Museum and Blue Star Families of Minnesota.

Royleen had a keen interest in her genealogy and worked with the Pilgrims of Minnesota, Graysolon-Daughters of Liberty Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (serving as Regent, Secretary, & Treasurer), and The Mayflower Society. In retirement she served as President of InvestHers Investment Group and became an accomplished quilter. She happily gifted her quilts to family members and friends producing prized possessions for those closest to her.

Over her eight decades she loved and laughed with family & friends, travelled extensively (visiting 49 states, India, Australia, and much of Europe) and remained a devoted mother and wife. She will be remembered for her wit, selflessness, and unconditional love.

She is preceded by her parents Leroy and Hjordis (Welhaven) Fermenick, brothers Donald Nelson, Robert Nelson, Jerry Nelson and sisters Yvonne Fermenick Nelson and Susanne Fermenick.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Edward C. Newman, sons Robert Newman (Debra Lyle); Donald Newman (Kelly Thygeson); daughters Maribeth Horak (Donald); Rebecca Leland Garland (Wil), ten grandchildren Lyle Newman, Hannah (Devin) Black, Allan (Ale) Newman, Kendra Lewis, Evan (Teah) Horak, Julie Newman, Joseph Newman, Jonathan Newman, Brooke Leland (Max Smith) and Tess Leland (Brandon Pries), and four great grandchildren Ainslee Lewis, Barrett Horak, Samantha Black, and Banks Horak and brothers Leon Fermenick, Dean Fermenick, and Richard Newman.

The Newman Family expresses sincere gratitude to Essentia Oncology, Dr. Ruggle, Essentia West Duluth Clinic & Ecumen Lakeshore Fountains & Hospice staff.

A funeral service is scheduled for February 20 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Norton Park United Methodist Church located at 436 North 79th Avenue West, Duluth. A reception will immediately follow the service and burial at Oneota will be at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by First Memorial Funeral Chapel in Duluth.