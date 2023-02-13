“It is what it is” are the words Roy E. Dahl, 61, of West Duluth, lived by. Even when times were tough he saw the light in the dark. When he wasn’t smoke jumping, firefighting for MN Forestry Service, he was spending time with kids, grandkids, and family or picking agates and listening to sports radio. He had a free spirit and unconditional love. He will be Greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his father, William Sr. And brother William Jr. Survived by his mother Rose Marie, his kids Melissa Dahl and Caden Dahl, grandchildren Mark, Kohlton, and Sydney Rose; siblings Liz, Kathy, David, Allan, Paul, Julie and Dan their spouses and a ton of nieces and nephews.