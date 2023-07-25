Rosemary Lynn DeJuliannie

Rosemary “Rosi” Lynn Lehto DeJuliannie , 76, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and adoring wife to husband Alfred DeJuliannie, passed away July 18, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rosemary was born on July 22, 1946 in Los Angeles, California to Rudolph and Lucille Lehto. She grew up in Duluth, MN and graduated from Central High School in 1964. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company where her love for lengthy phone calls to dear friends and family began. Rosemary embraced her love for people first as a hairdresser and then as a saleswoman at both Anderson and HOM Furniture. After retiring from HOM Furniture, Rosemary split her time between Duluth, MN and Mission, TX. She was married to Alfred DeJuliannie in 1984.

Rosemary was influenced by her family to be a beacon of light, love, and kindness. All of which she incorporated into motherhood. Rosemary often joked with her mother saying, “Mom when you were 23 you had me. By the time I was 23 I had three.” In her free time, Rosemary could be found on the fresh greens of the Grand View golf course and cruising to the tune of Elvis Presley in her Chrysler Sebring convertible. There was rarely a time that Rosemary was not loving and living life to its fullest. She was known for her love of entertaining, witty sense of humor, and endless capacity to see the good in people. Often associated with Rosemary was her vast collection of elephants. Elephants symbolize accumulating positive energy and pushing through obstacles, both of which describe the radiating personality associated with Rosemary.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Lucille Lehto; brother, Dennis Lehto; stepchildren, Scott DeJuliannie and Maryann DeJuliannie; and grandchild, Dru Tousignant.

Rosemary is survived by her spouse, Alfred DeJuliannie; children, Mike (Kendra) Kalkbrenner, Craig (Lindsay) Kalkbrenner, and Denise (Mike) DeJuliannie; grandchildren, Katie Holmes, Amanda Fields, Tony DeJuliannie, Logan Kalkbrenner, Ashley DeJuliannie, Caden Kuusisto, Norah Kuusisto, Colton Kalkbrenner, and Carter Kalkbrenner; and sister Carol Blazei.

Celebration of Life Gathering to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 12th at Hermantown Community Church, 4880 Maple Grove Rd, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosemary’s honor to the World Wildlife Fund.

