July 22, 1946 - July 18, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Rosemary DeJuliannie, 76, Duluth, Minn., died Tuesday, July 18, in Solvay Hospice House.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hermantown (Minn.) Community Church. Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund.

Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home and Cemetery.