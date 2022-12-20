Rosemary Becker, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and quilter died Tuesday, Dec. 13th, one day prior to her 70th birthday, at home, surrounded by her family, after a 25-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Rosemary was born Dec. 14, 1952, in Duluth to Erich and Margaret Paltian. She graduated from Central High School and the Duluth Business College. Rosemary met the love of her life, Dan Becker and they were married on June 12, 1971. She was a legal secretary at Clure, Eaton and Butler, until her Parkinson’s forced her retirement in 2002.

Rosemary was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary; she was a master quilter; she enjoyed reading, gardening; she was a natural at cooking and baking; she loved her Labs, Holly and Sophie, but most of all, Rosemary loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Margaret and her brother, Gerhardt and brother-in-law John Otto Becker.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dan; her son, Aaron (Jane) Becker, and their daughters, Brooke, Lauren Grace; son, Tony (Amanda) Becker and their children, Evelyn and Henry; daughter, Jackie Bloomquist and her children, Jude and Kyza; brother, Wolfgang (Debra) Paltian; sister in law, Coleen Wood; brother in laws, Bill Becker and Jerry “Lisa) Becker; her four legged companion, “Sophie” and many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks Rosemary’s medical care givers for their compassionate and excellent care over her long Parkinson’s Journey, Dr. Rachel Nelson, St. Luke’s and Lauren Carolyn and Dee Budisch of Essentia Neurology.

Private family service will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to, Women’s Care Center, 103 E 1st St., Duluth, MN 55802. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.