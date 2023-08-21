Rosemary Ann (Nesgoda) Anderson, 86, of Duluth, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 19, 2023, in Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born in Duluth on August 30, 1936, to Bertine and Delma Nesgoda. Rosemary graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School.

She married Robert Anderson on September 19, 1959, in Duluth, MN.

A devout Catholic, Rosemary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and its lady’s guild, the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, and the Telephone Pioneers Auxiliary. Rosemary was very spiritual and loved her faith. She truly believed we are put on this earth to know, love, and serve God.

She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time at her cabin on Fredenberg Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Robert, sister Bernadine Balmer, brothers Richard, Bert, and Keith Nesgoda.

She is survived by her children Paul (Laura), Brian (Lisa), Shawn (Richard) Jarvi, James (SuAnn), LeAnne (Magnus) Widen, and David (Toni), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings Donna (Thomas) Nelson and Yvonne (Frank) Layne, sister-in-laws Nody Anderson and Dolores Nesgoda, and many nieces and nephews who loved her greatly.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to the staff at the Essentia Health Oncology Department.

Visitation will be held on Thursday August 24, 2023, from 5PM to 7PM with Rosary Recitation at 7PM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 151 W. Linden Ave. Duluth, MN 55811, Visitation continues Friday August 25, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Lake Superior Life-Care Center, PO BOX 1378. Superior, WI 54880. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 218-727-3555.