Rose Mary Perrault, 90, of Duluth MN passed away May 13, 2023 at Edgewood Assisted Living, Hermantown, MN. She was born in Duluth August 26, 1932, the youngest child of Alexander and Elenora Lewandowicz.

Rose Mary graduated Valedictorian in 1950 from St Jean’s Catholic High School. February 23, 1952, she was united in marriage to James Perrault Sr. and together they had nine children. Rose later returned to school and graduated from St. Scholastica in 1973 and received her Bush Educators Fellowship in School Education in 1977.

Rose became a Marriage & Family teacher at Duluth Cathedral High School and later was employed with the Duluth School District as Director of Adult Education and Community Schools for 21 years until she retired in 1995.

Always involved in her church and community, she taught religion classes, served as President of the American Legion Auxiliary, President of the Board of the Polish Cemetery and Board Member of St. Ann’s and Franciscan Nursing Home. However, her real passion was Right to Life. She was very involved with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and recently, received The Fr. James Crossman Annual Culture of Life Award presented to her by Bishop Daniel J Felton.

Survivors include, Mary Koszarek (Steve), Anne Rapp (Chuck), James Perrault Jr (Dottie), Michelle Auer (Randy), (Kim Perrault), Tim Perrault (Nancy Lotti), Laurie Gatlin (Steve), John Perrault (Brenda), Jane Garner (Kerry) and her special Vietnamese son, Do Van Nam. She had 25 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, of 63 years, son, David, granddaughter, Becky Conner and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Nevaeh and Kyrie, her two brothers, Victor J and Edwin Lyons and her sister, Loretta Lewandowicz.

Visitation will be Monday, May 15th from 5-7pm in the Dougherty Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 10am to the 11am Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E 4th St. Duluth, MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Superior Life Care Center 1823 Belnap, Superior, WI 54880 or Esperanza para los Ninos Orphanage I.A.P. PO Box 1024, Lukeville, AZ 85341. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.