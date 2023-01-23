Rose LaVerne “Bunny” Hein, age 95, of Hermantown, died Tue., Jan. 17, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Robert Hein.

Rose is survived by her three daughters, Barbara (Monte) Montgomery, Rose (Jerry) Falk, and Robin (Randy) Muench; 3 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thur., Jan. 26, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm in Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second Street, Duluth, MN and continues on Friday, Jan. 27th at 10:00 am, with services at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive English Lutheran Church, Duluth. Burial at Sunrise Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dfhduluth.com.