Ronnie-Dean Leppala passed away December 15, 2022.

Ron was born in Duluth, MN on November 9, 1945, to Arvo & Agnes Leppala.

Ron is survived by his wife Cheryl “Cherie”, daughter Jodi, sisters Bonnie Johnson & Jean (Mark) Wayne, & brother Jon (Bonnie) Leppala, nephews & nieces.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM with lunch at 12:00 at: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 151 W Linden, Duluth, MN

Please bring photos and stories to share.