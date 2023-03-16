Rondalyn “Roni” Jene Lundin

Rondalyn Jene Lundin, 51 of Duluth, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023. Roni was born in Duluth, MN in 1971 to Linda Larson and Arthur Strum.

Roni married Ronald Lundin and together they had 3 children, Tyler, Kacie, and Rylee. She worked as an optical supervisor at Visionworks and enjoyed playing darts with her ‘dart family’. If you had the pleasure to know Roni, you knew she lit up every room she entered. She was also the first person to lend a helping hand to those in need. In 2022, Roni became a nana to her first granddaughter, Delaney. Roni is survived by her mother Linda, her husband Ronald, children Tyler, Kacie (Nick), Rylee, and her granddaughter Delaney. We can’t forget to include her siblings, sister and brother in laws, many nieces and nephews, all of her amazing friends and fur babies. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Strum.

A celebration of life for Roni will be held on Saturday, March 25th from 3:30pm-7pm at Hermantown City Hall Community Center 5105 Maple Grove Road. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family.