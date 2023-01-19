June 5, 1952 - Jan. 18, 2023

CLOQUET, Minn. - Ronald Weme Sr., 70, Saginaw, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3-5 pm., with a rosary at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan 22, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Proctor, Minn. Inurnment will be at a later date in New Calvary Cemetery in Cloquet.

