Ronald Webster Scott, 86, passed away on March 14, 2023 in Duluth, MN. He was born April 15, 1936 in Gadsden, AL to John and Mary (Breeden) Scott. Ron entered the Air Force in 1954 after graduating from Gadsden High School. He met his future wife Naomi, while stationed in Duluth. After discharge, he worked at Twin Ports Optical and retired from the 148th Air National Guard. An avid golfer, he was also Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge and a member of the Twin Ports Mustang & Ford Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi; a brother, Max and his wife, Martha; a sister, Linda. Ron is survived by daughters Judi Scott, and Deb (Evan) Torkelson. Grandchildren, Aaron (Savannah) Torkelson, and Dr. Jaclyn (Fiancé Dr. Justin Beslity) Torkelson. Many thanks to the staff of Aftenro and Ecumen Hospice for their care and kindness. Services will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hillside United Methodist Church in Duluth. Visitation at 10 am with service at 11 am. Memorials preferred to Hillside United Methodist Church, or Aftenro of Duluth. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.