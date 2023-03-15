Ronald Norman Olson 85, of Ham Lake, MN, passed away on March 1st, 2023, in Duluth MN, after a difficult year following a hip replacement. He is preceded in death by parents Emil W. and Helen E. (Nordling) Olson and the love of his life Carol Jane (Scherer) Olson. Survived by his brother Robert, sister Jeanne Self, sons Brett, Kurt ‘Oly’ (Amy) and daughter Brenda (Tony) Ciardelli. Grandchildren Justin, Killian, Kali Jo, Coco and Ciri.

Ron attended The University of Minnesota Duluth where he obtained a degree in Accounting, played basketball for the Bulldogs, and met his wife, a nursing student at St. Scholastica, on a blind date. He went on to start his own accounting company where he worked into his 80’s.

He will be remembered for his love of all sports, fishing, hunting, golf, bowling, cribbage as well as a good steak, his one liners and his tendency to always answer a question with a question.

We would like to give a special thanks to Robbie Goss, a true friend, who was there when- ever dad called and to the staff at Marywood for their care and respect for our father. Dad could be a difficult patient and the staff at Marywood understood that there was bark but no bite.

Visitation at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life at 11 am Friday, March 31st, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson St. NE., East Bethel, MN with reception to follow.