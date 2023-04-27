Ronald Leo Ahlgren

Ron Ahlgren of Cloquet, MN, passed away peacefully in his Texas winter home on Monday, April 24th, 2023. He was born on February 2nd, 1942, the middle child of 7 (next to his twin sister Rose), to George and Senja (Ylikoski) Ahlgren. Ron grew up on a small farm near Cloquet, the town of his birth, and lived just down the road from his brother Bruce for most of his life. He met the love of his life, Kathy, in high school, graduating in 1960. Ron and Kathy were happily married on September 8th, 1962, the beginning of 61 beautiful years of being together. Ron attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1965. After graduation Ron returned home to teach in the Cloquet school system for 32 years, retiring in 1998. While teaching he also attended the University of Wisconsin, Superior where he received his master’s degree in Teaching in 1969. Ron was voted Teacher of the Year several times, was known for his lab experiments like the electric pickle and exploding purple nitrogen triiodide and was a mentor and guiding light for hundreds of students.

Ron was a member of the Cloquet High School board, the Big Lake Improvement Association board, and a member of the Rotary Club. He enjoyed spending time fishing off the dock at Big Lake, at his home that he built after retirement with his own two hands. He was a friend to everyone he met, loved spending time with his family, friends, and his wife Kathy, watching the sunset on their deck. In keeping with his Finnish heritage, Ron always had his Sauna hot in the summer or winter, and it was enjoyed by family and friends for decades. He enjoyed travelling with Kathy to visit his children and grandchildren, who he greatly adored. He loved to cook, making his famous egg mc muffins, baby back ribs, and ice cream malts.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George and Senja Ahlgren, as well as his brothers, George (Elaine), Arnold (Kathy), Gordon Ahlgren, and his sister, Arlene (Dennis, deceased) Anderson. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy; his two children, Karlene Hunt and Jason (Tammy) Ahlgren, his brother Bruce (Marla) Ahlgren; his sister, Rose (Jerry, deceased) Manderfeld, and his four grandchildren Luke, Joshua, Arbor and Sean, numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 24th from 2 to 5 p.m. at their home on Big Lake, MN. The sauna will be heated, and casual clothing is encouraged. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Ron Ahlgren Education Fund at https://www.cloquetedfoundation.org/endowed-funds