Ronald L. Koneczny, 89 of Duluth, died Friday, July 14th at Diamond Willow Arbor Rose, with his family by his side. Ron was born May 9, 1934, in Duluth to Leonard and Marie Koneczny (Seiger). He graduated from Duluth Cathedral and attended St. John’s University in St Cloud,MN. He served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War.

Ron met Jeanne Verdoljak, and they were married April 11th 1959 in Duluth at Good Shepard Church.

Ron worked as a casket salesman for Duluth Burial Case, National Casket Company & Debuque Casket Company retiring in 2004.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church; Good Shepard Church and the American Legion; Active in the Irving Recreation and Event Center, maintaining the grounds; he decorated the trees on Grand and Central Ave for the holidays; enjoyed hunting, spending time at the cabin in Melrude, arranging teen dances at Good Shepherd and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Marie; nephew, Anthony Preiner; sister, Virgil Preiner; sister-in-law, Sue Ramsay and Linda Verdoljak.

Ron is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Todd (Edie) and Jerry Koneczny; grandchildren, Logan and Trent Koneczny, Lenny, Shannon, and Garry “Mush” Conklin; 11 great grandchildren; brother in laws, Peter (Barbara) and Scott (Roberta) Verdoljak and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Diamond Willow, St. Lukes Homecare and St. Lukes Hospice for their loving care of Ron.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 18th from 10am to the 11am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 721 N 57th Ave. W, Duluth, MN. Burial with Military Honors accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard at Oneota Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to go to the St. James Campus, 715 N 57th Ave. W, Duluth, MN, 55807. Sign the online register book at, www.wlbduluth.com. Arrangements by Williams, Lobermeier, Boettcher Funeral Home, 3208 W 3rd St. Duluth, MN, 9218) 624-1059.