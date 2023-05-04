Ronald Jon Guimont, residing in Matthews, North Carolina, formerly of Duluth, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 24, 2023.

Ron was born on May 14, 1952 in Biwabik, Minnesota and graduated from Two Harbors High School. He enlisted in the US Army, stationed in New Ulm, Germany during the Vietnam War. Ron was honorably discharged and attended the College of St. Scholastica earning a BA in Nursing. He worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center until he retired in July 2017. Ron met his wife and best friend, Shari, and they married on May 19, 1979. Together had a daughter, Elise, who was his pride and joy. Ron became “Grampy” to his two favorite little girls, Reagan (2018) and Selma (2020). He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, kayaking, and scuba diving.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Jean (Perhi) Guimont; brothers-in-law, Terry McDonnell Jr. and Michael Straight.

Ron is survived by his wife, Shari (McDonnell) Guimont; daughter, Elise (Justin) Blackburn; granddaughters, Reagan and Selma Blackburn; siblings, Bonnie Straight and Jim Guimont; mother-in-law, Kay McDonnell; nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best friend, Robert (Deb) Smoger.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 26th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN with Memorial Service to follow at Noon. Military Honors and interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery. Gifts in memory of Ron Guimont can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. The memorial will go to supporting the sick and elderly homebound, in the hospital or in assisted living. Please indicate: Ron Guimont - Pastoral Care Memorial.

