Ronald Jon Guimont (70) of Matthews, NC formerly of Duluth, MN died on Tuesday, February 24, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. Rite of Committal service will be held in May 2023 in Duluth, MN. To leave condolences for the family and full obituary, please visit www.McEwenFS.com