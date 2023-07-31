Ronald John Soberg, 75 of Duluth, passed away July 27th in St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was born Feb. 16, 1948, to Reinhard and Margaret (Lee) Soberg.

Ron graduated from Morgan Park High school in 1968 and continued in education at Dartmouth College.

He worked as a lobbyist for ISD 709 and several local schools retiring in 2014 from his contracts.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Amanda; son, Eric (Angelica) ; sister, Jeanne Nisius; niece, Laura (Todd) Sieger; nephew, Greg (Becca) Nisius and extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 24th from 1-4pm at the Buffalo House Junction, 2590 Guss Rd., Duluth, MN, 55810. Memorials are preferred and may be sent to the donor’s choice. Sign the online register book at. www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by, Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.