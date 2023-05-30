Ronald Jensen Sr., 81, of Two Harbors died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Waterview Shores.

He was born March 22, 1942 in Blackduck and grew up in Cook, until moving to Two Harbors in 1964. Ron married Barbara Snell on March 14, 1964 and they enjoyed 59 years together. Ron was employed as a meat cutter for 43 years.

He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, and time with family and friends. Many years were enjoyed at the family cabin with extended family. He also enjoyed maintaining his yard at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marcella Jensen; sister, Marlyn Kelly; and brother, Jimmy Jensen.

Ron is survived by his wife, Barb; children Dawn (Leo) Arzon, Ron Jr. (Kari) Jensen, and Cindy (Joel) Ehrich; and grandchildren, Alex Jensen, Victoria Jensen, Dominic Arzon, Joseph Ehrich, Ellie Ehrich, and James Ehrich.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

The family would like to thank the staff of Waterview Shores and St. Luke’s Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

At Ron's request, no services will be held.