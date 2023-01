Ronald & Gloria Grandahl

Ronald Grandahl (91) and Gloria (88), his wife of 62 years, passed away peacefully in their home with loved ones by their sides. Ronald passed on January 3, 2023 and Gloria passed one week later, on January 10, 2023.

