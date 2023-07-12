It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ronald “Ron” Robb on February 17, 2023. Ron would not have wished for a standard obituary, so instead we share with you a celebration of his life. He enjoyed poetry, thoughtful conversation, jazz, golf, antiquities and oddities, and bringing laughter into most any situation. He dearly loved his wife Joanne “Jo”, who passed in July of 2020. Together they kindled an incredible warmth that was shared with friends and family alike. He was a source of witicisms and pleasing stories to his closest friends, and a mentor to those who loved him most. He lightened the hearts of many, and will forever be missed. A Celebration of Life will be planned for both Ron and Jo at Glen Avon Church on Sunday July 30th at 3:30pm.